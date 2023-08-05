Starlink by SpaceX Now Available in Malaysia

Starlink, the satellite internet provider by SpaceX, has officially launched its service in Malaysia. The government agency has also announced plans to expand the Starlink service to schools and higher education institutions.

A viral video recently surfaced, showcasing a teacher in the rural area of Sarawak purchasing Starlink devices to enhance internet access in the region. The video, shared by user @amoimorni, captures the teacher’s excitement upon receiving the Starlink package.

The teacher’s initiative aims to improve his work as an educator in a remote location where internet connectivity is challenging. The video has garnered positive feedback from internet users, indicating their interest in further utilization of Starlink.

In another video, the teacher mentioned that the purchase was self-funded and not through government assistance, contrary to earlier reports.

Starlink has gained admiration for its impressive download speeds of up to 151Mbps, even in remote areas. The teacher expressed gratitude towards those responsible for bringing Starlink to Malaysia, emphasizing how it has significantly enhanced his internet access.

The availability of Starlink is expected to benefit the entire country, particularly rural areas. Those interested in obtaining Starlink devices can order them through the official Starlink website, with a monthly subscription cost of 220RM.