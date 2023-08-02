Starlink: High-Speed Satellite Internet Now Available in Australia

Starlink, Elon Musk’s space-based internet solution, is now open for ordering in Australia. This innovative satellite internet system, owned by SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet globally, focusing on areas with limited connectivity, such as rural and regional parts of Australia.

The key advantage of Starlink is the proximity of its satellites, which are 65 times closer to Earth compared to traditional satellites. This close proximity enables faster and more responsive connectivity for users.

Regardless of location, the monthly cost for Starlink internet in Australia is $139. However, there are additional expenses, including hardware, shipping, and handling fees. The hardware cost varies based on location, with discounted prices of $199 for select rural areas and $599 for other regions. As part of a limited-time offer, reduced shipping and handling fees of $30 are also available.

Starlink offers a high-end service for businesses, which costs $374 per month. This plan includes a one-time hardware fee of $3,740, a $155 shipping fee, 1 TB of Priority Access, and unlimited Basic Access. It provides download speeds of up to 220 Mbps and latency of 25-50ms in Australia.

The speeds provided by Starlink range between 20Mbps and 100Mbps, with latency ranging from 25ms to 50ms. Although the download speed is comparable to an NBN 100 plan, the latency is higher, and there may be congestion issues. Starlink’s business tier plans offer speeds of up to 220Mbps, with faster upload speeds of up to 25Mbps. Latency remains the same as the regular Starlink plans.

Since its launch in 2021, Starlink’s coverage has expanded throughout Australia and now covers the entire country. You can check the official coverage map on the Starlink website by entering your address. In order to support the Starlink satellites, there are 20 ground stations located across various states in Australia.

As an alternative to Starlink, Sky Muster NBN is available for remote areas. However, Starlink offers faster and more reliable connectivity compared to traditional satellite internet options. Furthermore, Starlink’s partnership with Telstra will enable Telstra to offer home phone and internet plans powered by Starlink starting in late 2023. Pricing details for these plans will be announced at a later date.