Starlink Satellite Internet Service to Launch in Kenya

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service will soon become available in Kenya, providing high-speed and low-latency internet access even in remote areas of the country. The upfront cost for Starlink in Kenya is Ksh. 74,216 ($599), which includes the required equipment such as the satellite dish, mounting tripod, Wi-Fi router, power supply, and cables. In addition, there is a monthly subscription fee of Ksh. 14,900 ($110).

Despite the initial investment, many Kenyans are likely to find Starlink worth it due to its reliable and fast internet access. Starlink is specifically designed for locations where traditional internet providers have no coverage, offering speeds of up to 150Mbps.

However, it’s important to note that Starlink is still in its early stages of development in Kenya. Consequently, its availability may be limited initially. The company intends to provide service in major cities like Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nakuru, but there’s uncertainty regarding how widely accessible it will be.

There are a few other factors to consider as well. Starlink requires a clear view of the sky, making it unsuitable for everyone. Additionally, latency can vary depending on the user’s location, which may not make it ideal for real-time communication applications such as gaming.

Nevertheless, Starlink offers a promising new option for internet access in Kenya, primarily in areas where traditional providers are unable to reach. Despite the upfront cost and potential limitations, Starlink’s reliability and scalability make it a viable choice for Kenyans seeking fast and dependable internet access.