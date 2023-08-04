Starlink Satellite Internet Service to Launch in Kenya

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service is bringing high-speed and low-latency internet access to Kenya, even in remote areas. The upfront cost for Starlink in Kenya is Ksh. 74,216 ($599), which covers the necessary equipment like a satellite dish, mounting tripod, Wi-Fi router, power supply, and cables. Additionally, there is a monthly subscription fee of Ksh. 14,900 ($110).

Despite the initial investment, many Kenyans see the value in reliable and fast internet access that Starlink offers, especially in areas where traditional providers have no coverage. Starlink can provide speeds of up to 150Mbps, alleviating connectivity challenges. The company has plans to expand its services beyond urban areas like Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

However, there are important considerations for those interested in Starlink in Kenya. The service requires an unobstructed view of the sky, which may not be feasible for every location. Additionally, latency can vary depending on the area, limiting real-time applications like gaming.

On the positive side, Starlink has the potential to bring significant benefits to Kenya. It offers reliable and fast internet access where traditional providers lack coverage. The service is scalable, meaning it could eventually reach millions of Kenyans. Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites may also help improve internet connectivity in rural areas by reducing latency.

In the end, subscribing to Starlink in Kenya is a personal decision that requires evaluating the costs and benefits. For those who prioritize reliable and fast internet access, Starlink could offer a viable option.