Recent information reveals that Starlink, the satellite internet system operated by SpaceX and owned by Elon Musk, has ceased operations in certain conflict areas in Ukraine. It is reported that access to Starlink internet has been restricted for the Ukrainian military by Musk, leading to negative consequences for Kiev’s strategy. However, Musk has not commented on this matter, leaving room for speculation.

Another possible explanation for the Ukrainian military’s difficulties is the use of the “Tobol electronic warfare system” by Russia to disrupt Starlink’s communication in Ukraine. Although there is no detailed information available about these tests, it is known that Russia possesses advanced electronic warfare systems such as Krasukha, Moskva, Infauna, Leer, and Triad, which have been utilized in military operations in Ukraine.

While electronic warfare systems have the capability to interfere with communication, they cannot completely eliminate it. Therefore, if Starlink were to be disrupted, it would pose serious consequences for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Starlink modules enable the Ukrainian military to transform basic unmanned vehicles into smart ones, granting them control over unmanned vehicles in the air and at sea for targeted attacks. If Russia successfully disrupts Starlink, it would be an “information disaster” for the Ukrainian military. Communication between units would be compromised, and the ability to conduct attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) would be significantly reduced. This would force Kiev to adapt its tactics and equipment, resulting in valuable time lost.

It is important to note that Starlink plays a vital role in the Ukrainian military’s operations, making it vulnerable to information disruption. Russia, seizing any opportunity to disrupt Ukrainian military communication, stands to significantly enhance its own capabilities while diminishing Ukraine’s. As the situation unfolds, it remains a critical concern for Kiev and its military strategy.