SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Service Performs Well in Antarctica

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company’s internet service, Starlink, is performing well in Antarctica. Musk mentioned that Starlink works “quite well” in the region due to low demand.

Starlink is a satellite constellation system that provides internet connectivity across the globe from low-Earth orbit. Users can access global information, including cooking shows, within minutes, even in remote areas like Antarctica.

While some users pointed out that good connectivity might not be necessary in Antarctica due to its low population and rotating population of research station staff, the success of Starlink in the continent holds significance in SpaceX’s goal to revolutionize internet access globally.

Since the launch of the first Starlink satellites in 2019, SpaceX has deployed over 4800 satellites into orbit. Musk has previously stated that SpaceX is creating a new Internet network in space.

Earlier this year, SpaceX adjusted Starlink’s pricing structure based on the capacity available in particular regions. Prices were reduced in areas with excess capacity, while areas with limited capacity saw increased prices.

