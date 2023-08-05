CityLife

Starlink: High-Speed and Low-Latency Internet in Brazil

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, offers a groundbreaking solution for high-speed and low-latency connectivity in Brazil, especially in areas where cable or fiber optic internet is not available. With a range of plans and prices, connecting anywhere in the country has never been easier.

Starlink provides five different plan types to cater to the needs of Brazilian users, ensuring download speeds of up to 220 Mbps, upload speeds of up to 25 Mbps, and latency ranging from 25 to 50 ms. The plan options are as follows:

1. Residential: Designed for home use.
2. Commercial: Tailored for business use.
3. Travel: Ideal for temporary trips.
4. Mobility: Perfect for individuals who are frequently on the move.
5. Maritime and Aviation: Currently available for reservations, but deliveries are not yet underway.

The monthly prices for each Starlink plan, as well as the cost of the necessary equipment for each category, are as follows (please note that taxes are not included and may vary by state):

1. Residential: Monthly fee starting at R$ 236.44. Kit price: R$ 2,000.
2. Commercial: Monthly fee starting at R$ 426.88. Kit price: R$ 2,000.
3. Travel: Monthly fee starting at R$ 426.88. Kit price: R$ 2,000.
4. Mobility: Monthly fee starting at R$ 426.88. Kit price: R$ 2,000.
5. Maritime and Aviation: Currently available for reservations.

To subscribe to a Starlink package in Brazil, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Starlink website and choose the plan that suits your needs.
Step 2: Enter your ZIP code in the “Service Address” field to check service availability at your address. Click “Order Now.”
Step 3: Confirm the availability at your address, as Starlink claims coverage across the entire territory of Brazil.
Step 4: Fill in your contact information, including name, surname, phone number, and email.
Step 5: Verify the shipping address, which will be automatically filled based on the ZIP code entered earlier. Edit if necessary.
Step 6: Complete the billing information.
Step 7: Review the total order value, taking into account state taxes. Finalize the purchase by clicking “Place Order.”

Once you’ve completed the purchase, an email will be sent to you with information on the processing and shipping of your kit. With Starlink, you can now enjoy high-speed and low-latency internet anywhere in Brazil. Don’t miss out on this innovative connectivity opportunity and revolutionize your internet experience!

By Mampho Brescia

