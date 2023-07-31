CityLife

Starlink Launches Operations in Malaysia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has recently launched its operations in Malaysia by providing 10 satellite internet receivers to UiTM. SpaceX is now controlling over 50% of the active satellites in space. This includes their deployment of more than 4,500 Starlink satellites and their plan to eventually have a total of 42,000 satellites around the Earth to provide internet services worldwide.

However, Starlink’s ambitious goals have sparked concerns among some world leaders who worry about the potential monopolization of satellite internet services. In response, the European Union (EU) has taken steps to develop its own satellite network as an alternative to Starlink.

In addition to Starlink, Malaysia already has other companies offering similar services. CONNECTme NOW and Angkasa-X are among the competitors in the market. This competition is beneficial for the public as it ensures competitive pricing and encourages innovation.

With the increasing demand for reliable and high-speed internet connectivity around the globe, satellite internet services have become crucial. By expanding its operations to Malaysia, Starlink aims to provide internet access to remote and underserved areas in the country.

As the number of Starlink satellites grows, it remains to be seen how the competition in the satellite internet industry will evolve. The presence of multiple players, like Starlink, CONNECTme NOW, and Angkasa-X, will continue to shape the market and benefit consumers by offering more choices, better services, and improved internet accessibility.

