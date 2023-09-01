SpaceX’s Starlink Dominates the Space Internet Race

SpaceX’s satellite internet operator, Starlink, continues to lead the pack in the race for space dominance. On August 31st, SpaceX launched another batch of 22 satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch was even celebrated on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). With this latest launch, the astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell estimates that the Starlink constellation now has a total of 5,027 satellites in low Earth orbit, with nearly 4,000 of them fully operational. The ultimate goal is to have around 12,000 satellites, with Starlink currently seeking authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy an additional 30,000 satellites. The projected total amounts to a staggering 42,000 satellites.

To achieve this ambitious objective, SpaceX is ramping up production and has shifted to an industrial stage. According to Sciencepost, the company plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket approximately every four days. This translates to roughly 90 rocket launches into space by the end of 2023, compared to the 61 launches in all of 2022.

SpaceX’s dominance in satellite launches is undeniable. BryceTech, a research firm, reports that during the second quarter of 2023, SpaceX placed over 214 tons of payload into orbit, accounting for more than three-quarters of the total mass sent into space. Out of the 797 spacecraft launched during this period, 67% were Starlink telecommunications satellites.

While the rapid deployment of Starlink satellites brings the promise of global internet coverage, it also presents challenges. The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit raises concerns about congestion and possible collisions with other satellites or space debris. From December 2022 to May 2023, Starlink satellites had to perform approximately 25,000 avoidance maneuvers, averaging 137 per day, as reported by the FCC. To monitor their surroundings and detect potentially hazardous objects, these satellites are equipped with tracking and sensing sensors.

In addition to collision risks, Starlink satellites also contribute to light pollution, which hampers astronomical observations. They unexpectedly stole the spotlight during the recent Night of the Stars event. This light pollution and the creation of additional orbital debris were among the main arguments raised by environmental associations and competing operators in their failed attempt to ban Starlink’s satellite internet service in the French market.

As of December, Starlink boasted over one million subscribers in forty countries, including 10,000 in France alone. The American operator faces stiff competition from established players like Eutelsat and Inmarsat, as well as newcomers like Amazon’s Kuiper. However, Kuiper seems to be significantly behind, with plans to launch its first two satellites in March and commercialize its services only by late 2024.

Sources:

– BryceTech

– FCC report

– Sciencepost

– L’Express

– Numerama