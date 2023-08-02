Starlink Satellites Interfere with Radio Astronomy, Study Shows

A recent study has revealed that the electromagnetic radiation emitted by Starlink satellites has the potential to disrupt radio astronomy. However, this interference is unintentional. Scientists conducted their research using a telescope in the Netherlands, observing a total of 68 satellites, out of which 47 exhibited issues.

The satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company emit electromagnetic radiation in the frequency range of 110 to 188 megahertz (MHz), which has led to the problems observed. According to a study published by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), this frequency range overlaps with a small portion of the protected band between 150.05 and 153 MHz, specifically assigned for radio astronomy research.

Although there is interference, SpaceX is not actually violating any rules. Ground-based equipment is regulated, but there are currently no regulations regarding the control of space-based equipment. Therefore, in this specific case, the company is technically operating legally, albeit due to a lack of relevant regulations.

It is important to note that this study focused only on a limited number of Starlink satellites, observing 68 out of the 3,000 satellites in total. SpaceX plans to eventually deploy 10,000 satellites, which could have significant long-term implications for radio astronomy. As the number of satellites increases, the cumulative effect of their signals becomes more significant. Additionally, the introduction of new satellite constellations, including those by Amazon, is unlikely to reduce radiation emissions.

However, the discovery of this phenomenon should prompt corrective measures to address future satellites and potentially mitigate the radiation emissions from existing satellites in space. It is worth noting that radio astronomy is a specific branch of astronomy that studies radio waves from distant space. The signals emitted by these satellites have the potential to overpower signals from space, thereby hindering potential discoveries.