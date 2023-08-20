Starfield PC Version Does Not Support Nvidia DLSS Technology

According to the preload files, it seems that the PC version of Starfield does not support Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. A user named Sebastian Castellanos discovered this while searching through Starfield’s preload files on PC. He found that AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2) was the only supersampling tech mentioned, with no mention of DLSS or Intel’s XeSS.

This lack of DLSS support might not come as a surprise, considering that AMD and Bethesda announced a partnership a few months ago, making AMD the exclusive PC partner for Starfield. While there is still a possibility of a day one patch adding support for XeSS and DLSS, it appears that FSR 2.0 will be the only supersampling tech available to PC players at launch.

Real-time image enhancement and upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR have become crucial for PC gamers looking to maximize performance. These technologies allow for higher graphical settings and framerates by inferring higher resolution images from lower resolutions.

Modder PureDark has already announced plans to mod DLSS 3 support into Starfield once they gain early access to the game on September 1. DLSS 3, however, is limited to PCs equipped with RTX 40-series graphics cards.

FSR is AMD’s alternative to Nvidia DLSS and was released in 2021. The second iteration of FSR launched in March 2022. Unlike DLSS, FSR is hardware agnostic and works with AMD, Nvidia (including older GeForce GTX 10-series), and Intel GPUs.

While the absence of DLSS support might disappoint some players, it remains to be seen how this decision will affect the overall gaming experience in Starfield.