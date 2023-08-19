Starfield: Early Reviews and the Hype

The highly anticipated game Starfield has now made its way into the hands of press and content creators who are currently playing and reviewing it. Reviewers are aiming to have their reviews ready for the game’s launch on August 31st. Expectations for Starfield are incredibly high, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

It’s worth noting that while some fans view Bethesda providing critics with early access to the game as a positive sign, there are others who plan to review bomb the RPG simply because it is not available on the PlayStation. Regardless, discussions surrounding the launch of Starfield are expected to be intense.

Despite in-depth reviews not being available until August 31st, an early score has already appeared on the game’s Microsoft store page. Surprisingly, Starfield currently holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 14 reviews. However, it remains unclear who submitted these scores. It is highly unlikely that they came from the press or content creators who received codes, as they are bound by strict non-disclosure agreements until the end of the month.

Even if these early scores were from players who obtained the game early, it is unlikely that they have had enough time to form a valid opinion. Therefore, any reviews – positive or negative – at this stage should be taken with a grain of salt.

The highly-anticipated Starfield is expected to receive mixed reviews when it launches on August 31st. Make sure to check back for our own review and brace yourself for the usual range of opinions on the internet.