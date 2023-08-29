The Tragedies and Perils of Abandoned Spaceships in Starfield

In the upcoming game Starfield, players will have the opportunity to explore derelict and abandoned spaceships, each with their own tragic stories to discover. Senior level designer Zach Wilson has shared details about these encounters, including one where players come across a group of townies led by a hapless tour guide on a space tour. This scenario promises hilarious dialogue and adds a sense of lightheartedness to the game.

Additionally, there will be Legendary Ship encounters, high-level enemy ships that will initially overpower the player and require them to build up their skills and resources in order to eventually defeat them. These encounters will provide a challenge and a sense of progression as players navigate through the game.

Wilson highlights that the derelict ships in Starfield are handcrafted with a focus on portraying the tragedies and dangers of space travel. The design team even reached out to individuals outside of their team for story contributions, allowing a variety of perspectives to be included in the game. Notably, designer Kris Takahashi, known for their mods in games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, played a key role in creating exciting ship encounters.

Starfield’s head of publishing, Pete Hines, also mentioned that the game truly comes alive after the main quest is completed, hinting at an exciting endgame experience that could rival popular raids in games like Destiny. With a estimated main quest completion time of 50 hours, players can expect a substantial amount of gameplay before delving into the endgame content.

For more information on Zach Wilson’s involvement in Starfield and details on flying a ship in the game, you can visit Bethesda.net.

Sources: Bethesda.net