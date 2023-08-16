Meet VASCO: Your Stellar Companion in Starfield

When it comes to exploration in Starfield, don’t underestimate VASCO. Despite his utilitarian appearance, this Lunar Robotics creation is the perfect companion for your interstellar adventures. Let’s dive into the facts about VASCO and his primary skills and attributes.

While having a human companion is great, sometimes you need a well-oiled machine by your side in the vastness of Starfield. VASCO’s battered chassis suggests he has been serving for several decades, though his exact place in the Starfield timeline is still unknown. However, he will provide useful context during missions, particularly when visiting new cities.

So, who is VASCO? He is a Starfield Constellation expeditionary robot and has quickly become a fan favorite in the Settled Systems. Unlike the Adoring Fan, VASCO is a highly capable companion, specifically designed for space exploration. He’s perfect for harvesting materials on distant planets and can even help you stock up on Starfield armor and guns for quick loadout swaps.

You will most likely encounter VASCO when you first board your ship, as confirmed by official concept art showing him making repairs to the hull. Additionally, VASCO will address you by name, a feature that may be unique to him. So, choose wisely during character creation if you plan on having him as your companion throughout your journey.

While Bethesda has yet to confirm VASCO’s skills, we already know enough to rate his effectiveness. VASCO is primarily built for utility, offering additional carry capacity to relieve your encumbrance in the field. This means more inventory space for all your Starfield sandwich banditry or any other items you collect.

However, VASCO is not defenseless. He comes equipped with a rifle attachment and laser sights to take down any hostile creatures or faction members you encounter. Previews have also shown VASCO using his elongated limbs to engage in melee combat and emitting a laser beam from his chest panel.

If you’re interested in the technology of the Settled Systems, check out the Starfield mechs featured in the anime or explore the research projects to create your own gear. And don’t forget to learn about Sarah Morgan, another companion who can assist you in navigating the stars.

VASCO is ready to embark on your Starfield journey. Will you keep this reliable robot by your side?