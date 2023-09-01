Starfield Starters: A Guide to Creating Your Perfect Starship Captain

Starfield is an enormous game, full of overlapping systems, mysteries, and mechanics. To help players prepare for the game, Xbox Wire has put together a four-part series of articles called Starfield Starters, which provides a spoiler-free guide to some of the game’s most important and lesser-known features.

One of the first things players do in Starfield is create their character. This involves naming the character, designing their physical appearance, selecting a background, and choosing up to three traits. The character customization feature is straightforward and similar to other Bethesda games known for their extensive customization options.

There are two methods for designing your character’s physical appearance. The first method involves spending time tweaking each setting to create a unique look. The second method is to choose one of the forty existing profiles, which allows players to jump right into the game without spending hours on customization.

While creating your character is easy and intuitive, there are some tips and tricks to know in advance. For example, players can reload a saved game file labeled Vectera – Vectera Level 1 to redo their character without having to replay the introduction. It is also possible to have multiple character profiles, which can be selected from the options menu.

Character customization includes selecting a character profile from the forty available options, customizing the body, modifying the face, and choosing a background. The body section allows players to choose between degrees of muscular, thin, and heavy physiques, while the face section offers a plethora of customization options for facial features.

The background portion of character creation determines the character’s occupation and starting skills. There are 21 different backgrounds to choose from, each offering three starting skills. Players are encouraged to choose a background based on their desired roleplaying style, as certain abilities are locked behind specific skills.

In Starfield, character customization is a crucial aspect of creating your perfect starship captain. By following this guide and exploring the various customization options, players can ensure they are ready to embark on their galactic adventure.

