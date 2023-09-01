Exploring the Galaxy in Starfield: A Beginner’s Guide

Starfield, the highly anticipated game launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC, offers players an expansive and immersive galaxy to explore. With a multitude of systems, quests, and mechanics, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the game’s features to succeed. In this spoiler-free guide, we’ll focus on the importance of exploration and provide tips on how to navigate the vastness of the Starfield universe.

One of the most exciting aspects of Starfield is the ability to hop into your ship and venture into space. With your grav drive capacity determining how far you can jump, you can explore a plethora of planets and celestial wonders. Whether you’re discovering new flora and fauna, gathering resources for your spacecraft, or simply enjoying the thrill of exploration, the possibilities are endless.

To navigate the galaxy, use the Starmap menu, which allows you to zoom out and view the full expanse of the galaxy. From there, you can choose a location to visit by selecting a star and zooming in to see the planets and starstations in that area. Each system has a difficulty level indicator, which can help you gauge the potential challenges you may face.

When exploring planets, consider taking on surveying missions available at Mission Boards in various ports. These missions reward you for collecting data on specific planets, providing an opportunity to earn money while exploring. Additionally, fully surveying a planet can become a profitable endeavor, as you can trade survey data for cash.

Before embarking on any exploration, make sure you’re prepared. Have the necessary supplies, such as ship parts for repairs, in case you encounter trouble during your journey. It’s also crucial to equip yourself with the right gear and medications to withstand the diverse conditions and potential hazards you may encounter on different planets.

When visiting a planet for the first time, scanning it from orbit is necessary to unlock access to its surface. Scanning reveals basic resources, and upgrading your scanning skill can unveil rarer resources. Utilize the Planet Map to navigate and explore each planet effectively.

As you embark on your interstellar adventures in Starfield, remember that exploration is key to uncovering the secrets of the game’s vast universe. With careful planning, resource management, and a sense of adventure, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the galaxy and make exciting discoveries.

Sources:

– Xbox Wire: Starfield Starters Guide: Exploration Basics