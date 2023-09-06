A Beginner’s Guide to Starfield: What You Need to Know

Starfield, the highly anticipated space game, is finally here, launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC today. With its overlapping systems and mechanics, it can be overwhelming for new players. To help you get started, we’ve put together a spoiler-free guide to some of the game’s most important features to ensure your success in the galaxy.

First, character progression in Starfield is different from previous Bethesda RPGs. You need to focus on Skill Challenges to unlock benefits for your character. For example, if you want to be a stealth-based character, you need to invest in Stealth and complete specific challenges to unlock higher ranks. Other skills worth investing in at the beginning are Wellness, Commerce, Boost Pack Training, Persuasion, Medicine, and Surveying.

Second, exploration is a key aspect of Starfield. While following the main story is important, the game allows you to freely roam the universe and take on various missions. You can hunt bounties, transport goods, or ferry passengers by looking over mission boards or taking faction quests. We recommend completing a few core story missions first to familiarize yourself with the game before diving into exploration.

Third, looting is a common activity in Starfield. You can pick up almost everything you come across, but be mindful of your inventory capacity. Transfer excess items to your ship’s cargo hold to free up space. Regularly empty the resources section of your inventory into the cargo hold to manage weight. You can also temporarily store excess items on the ground of your ship. Just be cautious when modifying your ship as it can impact its storage capacity.

Lastly, familiarize yourself with the favorites bar to easily access frequently used items. You can store three items in each major direction of the D-Pad for quick access.

As you venture into the vastness of space in Starfield, these tips will help you navigate the game more effectively. Enjoy exploring and discovering all that the universe has to offer!

Sources: Xbox Wire