Experience Immersive Gaming with the Starfield Cockpit

After more than 20 years in development, Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, is finally nearing its release. Set in a vast universe with over 1000 planets and 100 star systems to explore, Starfield promises to offer an unparalleled level of immersion and escapism for gamers.

To enhance this immersive experience, a one-of-a-kind NASA-inspired gaming chair has been unveiled at Gamescom. Designed by Tempur in collaboration with Microsoft, the Starfield cockpit replicates the feeling of being in a spaceship without actually being in one. The chair features joysticks, an adjustable seat, a widescreen display, and a dashboard that rivals the complexity of the Steel Battalion game.

While the Starfield cockpit won’t be available for retail purchase, there is a chance to win it in a charity raffle organized by Tempur and Microsoft. The raffle will take place at the end of this year, giving one lucky winner the opportunity to own this prestigious piece of gaming equipment.

Starfield is set to be released on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. However, those who have pre-ordered the Premium or Constellation Edition will have early access on September 1. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, further increasing its accessibility to gamers.

With its long-awaited release on the horizon, Starfield promises to immerse players in a unique and captivating gaming experience. And with the addition of the Starfield cockpit, the level of immersion reaches new heights.

Sources:

– Bethesda

– Tempur

– Microsoft

– Gamescom

– Insider Gaming