In a recent and rather bewildering turn of events, certain gamers have become enraged over the inclusion of pronouns in the video game Starfield. Pronouns, which are an integral part of everyday conversations, seem to have struck a nerve among a small but vocal group within the gaming community.

It’s important to note that Starfield is not the first game to feature diverse romantic options or gender ambiguity. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3 have already explored similar themes without causing such an uproar. Therefore, the outrage seems disproportionate and unfounded.

The catalyst for this ridiculous backlash can be traced back to a YouTuber known as HeelVsBabyface, whose irate rant went viral. While his words gained attention, they also emboldened others to join in the complaints about the inclusion of pronouns in the game. However, it is worth pointing out that these same individuals were quick to label others as “snowflakes” when they boycotted Hogwarts Legacy for different reasons.

It is disheartening to see such a negative response to an inclusive feature that is simply offering players the chance to select their preferred pronouns. The arguments against it hold little weight, especially when compared to the positive experiences shared by early access players of Starfield. Stories have emerged of individuals using the game as a catalyst for personal growth—such as one gamer who got sober to fully enjoy the experience.

Ultimately, the outrage over the inclusion of pronouns in Starfield appears to be fueled by an alarming ideology that seeks to undermine equality and progress. While it is disheartening to witness, it is crucial to focus on the positive impact that the game has had on many players’ lives.

Starfield is currently available on Early Access, and the full release will be on September 6th.

