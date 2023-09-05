Bethesda’s Starfield Faces Criticism for Inconsistent NPC Walking Speed

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration game, Starfield, has finally been released for early-access players, and the reactions have been mixed. While some players have praised the game’s complexity and freedom to explore diverse planets, one design issue has frustrated almost every player: the inconsistent walking speed of non-playable characters (NPCs).

Numerous players have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with the walking speed of NPCs in Starfield. One player remarked that Bethesda has once again made a game where NPC walking speed is either too fast or too slow when following someone. This sentiment has received thousands of upvotes and has been echoed by other players.

Comparisons have been made to other games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, where the player’s character automatically matches the walking speed of the NPC being followed. Some players have pointed out that this issue is more noticeable on PC, as there seems to be a discrepancy between default speeds on keyboard and controller.

This problem adds to a growing list of criticisms about Starfield’s NPCs, with some players describing them as “robotic” and “hilariously wooden.” There have even been complaints about the facial animations, with characters being compared to individuals under the influence of meth.

Although NPC walking speed may seem like a minor issue, it has been a persistent problem in Bethesda games for years. Players are hopeful that Bethesda will take note of this criticism and address the issue in future updates. Otherwise, players may have to endure this annoyance throughout the game’s lifespan.

Source: Jake Nichols, Dexerto – Article published on September 5, 2023.