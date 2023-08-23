Starfield Players Warned About Dangers of Paid Content Mods

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated game set to be released soon, has been generating a lot of excitement among players. However, there is a cautionary message for future Starfield players regarding paid content mods. Specifically, there have been concerns raised about PureDark’s DLSS mod, which may require payment to access. It is important to only download mods from trusted sources to avoid potential risks.

A warning was posted on the Starfield subreddit by Reddit user GruvisMalt, highlighting the issue with PureDark’s DLSS mod. The post included a screenshot of someone who had purchased a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod from the same creator and had to pay additional fees for updates. This revelation shocked many commenters, not only because of the concept of paying for mods but also due to alleged instances of modders scamming consumers.

As the launch of Starfield draws near, the potential for mods to enhance and expand the game’s content and quests is becoming evident. Each planet within the game offers limitless possibilities for additional modifications.

Starfield is set to be released on September 6th for Xbox and PC platforms. However, fans who have purchased the Constellation Edition will be granted early access to the game on September 1st.

In conclusion, players eagerly anticipating Starfield should exercise caution when it comes to paid content mods. It is advisable to wait for the game’s release before considering any mods and to prioritize downloading from reputable sources to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

Sources:

– Starfield subreddit

– Reddit user GruvisMalt