Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is set to be released on September 6. With expectations of a “Fallout in space” or “Elder Scrolls in space” experience, many are wondering how the game will perform on different hardware configurations.

Early benchmark testing of the game has shown that performance is not great at the moment, but it is expected to improve with future patches and driver updates. The game currently supports AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2), which upscales the graphics on every GPU and setting. While FSR 2 is not as visually impressive as DLSS or Intel Arc’s XeSS, it does help the game achieve playable framerates.

As for system requirements, Bethesda has provided minimum and recommended specs. The minimum requirements include at least a 6-core CPU, such as the Intel Core i7-6800K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. The recommended graphics cards are the GTX 1070 Ti and RX 5700, both with 8GB of VRAM. The game also requires 16GB of system RAM and 125GB of storage, with an SSD strongly recommended for faster load times.

Based on early testing, it appears that the game puts a relatively high load on the CPU, so lower-end processors may struggle to maintain a smooth framerate. On the GPU side, the recommended AMD cards currently offer a better experience compared to their Nvidia counterparts. The GTX 1070 Ti struggles to reach 30fps at 1080p medium settings, while the RX 5700 performs comfortably at 50+ fps.

Overall, it’s clear that Starfield requires a relatively powerful PC to run smoothly, particularly in terms of CPU performance. However, with potential updates and optimizations, it’s possible that the game’s performance will improve in the coming days.

Sources:

– (Image credit: Bethesda)

– Source article: “Starfield Performance and System Requirements: What You Need to Know” (No URL provided)