Can You Use the New Zealand Trick to Play Starfield Early?

Starfield, the highly anticipated game, is set to be released this week for early access players. However, some players are wondering if they can use the popular New Zealand trick to play the game even earlier than the official release date. But does the New Zealand trick actually work for Starfield?

The New Zealand trick is a method that players have been using for years to play games early on Xbox. It involves changing the location of your console to New Zealand through the settings menu and then fully restarting the Xbox. This trick has allowed players to access new games before their official release dates.

Unfortunately, due to Starfield having a worldwide release, the New Zealand trick will not work for this game. Whether it is the early access release or the full release, players will have to wait until the designated launch times in their respective time zones.

The early access launch time for Starfield will be on August 31 at 5pm PDT in Los Angeles, 7pm CDT in Chicago, 8pm EDT in New York, 1am BST in the UK, 2am CEST in France and Germany, 8am CST in China, 9am JST in Japan, 10am AEST in Sydney, and 12pm NZST in New Zealand.

The regular version of Starfield will be available for everyone on September 5 at 5pm PDT in Los Angeles, 7pm CDT in Chicago, 8pm EDT in New York, 1am BST in the UK, 2am CEST in France and Germany, 8am CST in China, 9am JST in Japan, 10am AEST in Sydney, and 12pm NZST in New Zealand.

While it is disappointing that the New Zealand trick won’t work for Starfield, players can look forward to experiencing the game at the designated release times, regardless of their location.

