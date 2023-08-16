Starfield: Anticipating the Launch

Starfield, the highly anticipated game, is just three weeks away from its release. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment for years. Excitement is in the air as players look forward to investing countless hours into the game.

Negative reviews are to be expected for any game, even if it is generally well-received. Reviews are subjective and everyone has different tastes. However, one Reddit user expressed concern about Starfield possibly receiving more criticism than it deserves. They explained that people often have unrealistic expectations for the game, wanting features that may not fit or contradict each other.

The user also noted that Bethesda, the company behind Starfield, seems to attract a lot of criticism. They referred to it as the most hated company in gaming. However, many players came forward to reassure the original poster that criticism should not deter them from enjoying the game. Some shared their personal experiences of not letting negative opinions impact their enjoyment of other games.

This should be a time of excitement and anticipation for Starfield. It is important for players to focus on the positive aspects and enjoy the journey. As one user wisely put it, “Always look on the bright side.”