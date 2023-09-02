The Extinction of Dogs in Starfield: A Devastating Revelation

In a disappointing turn of events for pet lovers, it has been revealed that the upcoming game Starfield will not feature any dogs. This revelation has left fans in a state of mourning, as many express their disbelief and sadness on social media.

The Twitter account “Can You Pet the Dog,” known for cataloging games that allow players to interact with dogs, highlighted the absence of dogs in Starfield. This is despite the presence of a cat in the game’s concept art and various alien creatures that will inhabit the game’s planets. It appears that pets, specifically dogs, have become extinct within the game’s universe.

The absence of dogs is not an oversight by Bethesda, the game’s developer. In fact, a piece of in-game food called “Chocolate Labs” is described as being shaped like an extinct canine breed called the Labrador Retriever. This suggests that Labrador Retrievers, and possibly all dogs, have gone extinct within the Starfield universe.

The extinction of dogs in Starfield raises questions about the fate of other animal companions. If dogs are dying out, would humanity allow its favorite breed to become extinct while others survive? This begs the question of whether other pets, such as cats, rabbits, gerbils, and parrots, have also met the same fate.

The absence of dogs in Starfield aligns with the game’s timeline and its depiction of a desolate Earth. The game’s version of Earth is described as a ruined, lifeless wasteland covered in desert. As humanity escaped their dying home planet, it is possible that there simply wasn’t enough space or resources to bring along pets. It is even speculated that humanity may be the only surviving species amidst the desertification of Earth.

The news of dogs’ extinction in Starfield has struck a chord with fans, eliciting emotional responses. Many express their disappointment, with some questioning the purpose of playing in a future without dogs. The phrase “literally unplayable” has been used to emphasize the sense of loss.

While the extinction of dogs in Starfield is a devastating revelation, it also serves as a poignant storytelling element. It raises questions about the fragility of life and the consequences of humanity’s actions. As players embark on their journey in the game, they will be confronted with a world where dogs, man’s best friend, have ceased to exist.

