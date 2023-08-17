Starfield Goes Gold and Can Now be Pre-Installed

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has officially gone gold, signaling its completion and readiness for release. This exciting news means that players who have preordered Starfield Xbox or have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass can now pre-install the game onto their system.

PC players will also have the opportunity to pre-install the game, but at a slightly later date. The exact date for PC pre-installation has not been announced yet but will be made available soon.

Given the game’s enormous file size, it is strongly recommended to pre-install Starfield before its official release. Although exploring every planet is not necessary to progress through the main story, which is estimated to be around 40 hours long, many players are eager to spend countless hours uncovering every hidden corner of the game’s vast universe.

Despite some online discussions surrounding the game, Starfield has generated significant excitement among fans. Some PlayStation fans have voiced their opposition to the Xbox exclusivity of the game and even launched petitions to bring it to the PlayStation 5 platform. However, these efforts have not been successful.

The majority of players are simply thrilled that the release date for Starfield is drawing near. They can’t wait to embark on their intergalactic adventures, creating their own starships and shaping their character’s destinies.

Starfield will be available for the standard version on September 6th and for those who purchased the Constellation Edition on September 1st. Xbox players already have the ability to pre-install the game, while PC players will have the opportunity to do so via Steam in the coming days leading up to the release.