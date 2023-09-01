Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs Face Issues Running Starfield, Driver Update Coming Soon

Intel’s highly anticipated Arc Alchemist GPUs are experiencing severe difficulties running Bethesda’s latest space RPG, Starfield. The graphics cards fail to launch the game, leaving users without immediate support during the early access period. Intel has acknowledged the problem and announced that a driver update will be available on September 5, coinciding with the game’s official release, to address these issues.

Unlike their competitors Nvidia and AMD, Intel has yet to release a game-ready driver specifically optimized for Starfield. This means that the game is completely unplayable on Intel’s discrete GPUs, further frustrating gamers eagerly awaiting the release.

The absence of a game-ready driver for Starfield is surprising considering its status as one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023. It is speculated that Intel was indeed working on a driver for Starfield, but encountered issues that prevented its timely release. This has been a recurring problem for Intel, as similar incidents have occurred with previous game launches, where their game-ready drivers broke upon the release of launch-day patches.

In Starfield’s case, the situation is even more understandable, as a massive 15GB patch was introduced just days before the game’s launch. It is likely that this patch disrupted Intel’s driver update, which may have been in progress.

While Intel has made significant progress in driver support and optimizations over the past year, their driver maturity still lags behind Nvidia and AMD. However, Intel has reassured users that a driver will be available for the full release of Starfield on September 5.

In conclusion, Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs are currently facing difficulties running Starfield, but a driver update is on the way to address these issues. Intel acknowledges the problem and aims to provide a better gaming experience for users upon the game’s official release.

