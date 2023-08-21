CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Starfield: Betraying Allies and Joining Factions

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 21, 2023
Bethesda is introducing new gameplay elements in their upcoming RPG, Starfield. In addition to the 20 companions who will accompany players on their space adventures, players will now have the option to betray the allies they make along the way.

Traditionally, joining factions in games has been a one-way commitment. However, Starfield is changing that by allowing players to join one faction and then switch to another, passing secret information along the way. This was confirmed by Emil Pagliarulo, the design director, during a developer Q&A session. He mentioned a specific questline where players can infiltrate the Crimson Fleet for UC SysDef and choose whether to betray the Fleet or UC SysDef.

This new gameplay feature adds depth and choices to the game. Players have the freedom to carve their own path among the stars, deciding between deception and truth, and uncovering hidden secrets. It offers players the opportunity to become double agents and shape the story according to their own desires.

Starfield boasts a total of nine factions and three religions, leaving players wondering if religious espionage will also play a role in the game. The prospect of infiltrating the inner sanctum of the Gods and uncovering juicy gossip is an exciting possibility.

Starfield will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC on September 6th. Bethesda aims to compete with Baldur’s Gate 3 and establish Starfield as a dominant force in the gaming industry.

