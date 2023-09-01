Starfield: A Highly Anticipated Space RPG Set for Release in September 2023

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, is set to be released on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows PC. However, players who have access to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game a week earlier, starting from August 31.

Ever since its announcement at E3 in 2018, Starfield has generated a lot of excitement among gamers. The game, which is Bethesda’s first new property in 25 years, promises to take players on a space-themed adventure like never before. The director of the game, Todd Howard, has stated that the extra time taken to develop Starfield will ensure that it lives up to players’ expectations.

At its core, Starfield is a multiple-choice RPG set in space. Players will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of different worlds and uncover the mysteries of the universe. The game is set in a future where two factions, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, are in an uneasy peace after a bloody conflict known as the “Colony War.”

As with many Bethesda games, the choices made by players will have a significant impact on the outcome of various events throughout the galaxy. The game offers a dynamic and immersive experience where players can shape the story according to their decisions.

One notable feature of Starfield is its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass on its release day. Subscribers to this service will have access to the game without any additional cost. Additionally, the game will be locked at 30FPS on both Xbox Series S and X to ensure consistent performance.

With the release date drawing closer, fans of Bethesda and RPG enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Starfield. The game promises to deliver a captivating space adventure, expanding the studio’s legacy of crafting immersive worlds and rich storytelling.

