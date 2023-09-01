How to Access Starfield Early with Xbox Game Pass

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to launch on September 6th. However, early access is available for those who own the Digital Premium Edition or the Constellation Edition. While Starfield will be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, they will have to wait until September 6th to start playing. But there is a way for Game Pass members to join in on the early access period.

To access Starfield early with Xbox Game Pass, you will need to upgrade from the Standard Edition (which is available through Game Pass) to the Premium Edition. The Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade can be purchased on Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store. Game Pass members can pay the $34.99 upgrade cost to gain early access to the game.

Not only does the upgrade grant early access, but it also includes several additional bonuses. These bonuses include the Shattered Space Story Expansion (to be released), the Constellation Skin Pack (featuring the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack), as well as access to the Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

It is important to note that the upgrade price is simply the difference between the two editions, making it a reasonable investment for Game Pass members who are eager to play Starfield early. This upgrade option is available for both Xbox and PC players.

While Starfield has received a mix of reviews and expectations, fans are excited to dive into the galactic world of the game and explore the mysteries of the universe. Whether you choose to access early or wait until the official launch, Starfield promises an immersive experience that will surely captivate players.

