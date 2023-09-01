CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Starfield Sees Massive Concurrent Player Numbers on Steam

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game from Bethesda Softworks, has enjoyed an impressive launch on the Steam platform. Despite still being in its early access period, the game saw over 230,000 concurrent players within the first two hours of release.

According to SteamDB, Starfield reached a peak concurrent player count of 234,502 on August 31, just hours after its launch. This places it as the sixth-highest peak concurrent user count on Steam for the past 24 hours. It is worth noting that Starfield’s official release date is set for September 6, but players who purchased the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition gain up to five days of early access.

Critical reception for Starfield has been overwhelmingly positive so far. The Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game currently hold scores of 87 and 88, respectively, on Metacritic. VGC’s own review describes Starfield as “the ultimate Bethesda game,” combining the best elements of the beloved Fallout and Skyrim franchises within a vast galactic setting.

Reviewer Jordan Middler praises Starfield for its content-rich experience, stating that it will undoubtedly captivate players for years to come. While the game does not reinvent the wheel in terms of mechanics, Middler notes that it excels in every aspect, providing an engrossing and immersive adventure.

As the Starfield hype continues to build, players can expect to embark on an epic space-faring journey unlike any other. Whether it will live up to the high expectations set by Bethesda’s previous titles remains to be seen, but early indications suggest that Starfield has the potential to be a standout game in the genre.

