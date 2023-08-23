Exploring the Opening Minutes of Bethesda’s Starfield

The opening minutes of Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, introduce players to a vast and immersive world. The game begins on the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost on the Moon of Vectera, where players are introduced to Supervisor Lin and fellow miner Heller. The writing and dialogue in this early stage do an excellent job of establishing the game’s quirky characters and in-universe language and lore.

The visuals in Starfield are a noticeable step up for Bethesda Game Studios, with stunning environments and atmospheric details. However, character models still exhibit the classic stiffness often associated with Bethesda games. Despite this, the game boasts majestic-sounding music that adds to the sense of wonder and mystery.

As the game progresses, players discover a strange artifact that leads to mind warps and visions. After waking from the experience, players are presented with character creation options, allowing them to shape their appearance and choose background traits.

The game’s first major “step out moment” occurs when players leave the medical facility and step out onto a spaceport, greeted by a vast moon vista. A spaceship belonging to Constellation, a group of revered explorers, arrives, accompanied by a potential companion named Vasco. However, their meeting is interrupted by the Crimson Fleet pirates, leading to a shoot-out where players can choose a pacifist or combat approach.

Afterward, the players are tasked with traveling to the city of New Atlantis to meet Constellation. However, a dogfight with Crimson Fleet Ghosts adds more excitement and challenge to the journey.

– This article is based on the source article “Starfield: exploring the opening minutes of Bethesda’s next epic” by Game Central.