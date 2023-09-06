Doom Eternal Removes Controversial Anti-Tampering Software

Doom Eternal, the highly acclaimed sequel to the original first-person shooter game, has decided to remove the controversial anti-tampering software, Denuvo. This software was intended to prevent cheating and piracy but often faced criticism from fans who claimed it caused performance issues. Bethesda, the game’s publisher, recently launched Starfield without Denuvo and has now followed suit with Doom Eternal.

The inclusion of Denuvo in Doom Eternal led to a wave of negative reviews from players who believed that the software was responsible for performance drops during gameplay. Despite Denuvo’s statement that it benefits both game publishers and fans, players remained unconvinced. Years of complaints on platforms like Steam and Reddit led Bethesda to listen to their fans and remove the software from the game.

This move by Bethesda is not uncommon, as many triple-A games, including Tekken 8, have chosen not to use Denuvo. The change log for Doom Eternal’s update specifically mentions the removal of a “third-party DRM,” which refers to Denuvo. This trend of developers and publishers opting out of Denuvo’s services can also be seen in other games such as Resident Evil Village and Octopath Traveler 2.

In conclusion, Doom Eternal has made the decision to remove the controversial Denuvo software due to player complaints about performance issues. This move aligns with the growing trend of developers and publishers opting out of using Denuvo in their games.

