Starfield: Vasco’s List of Names for the Player Character

In the upcoming game Starfield, players will have the opportunity to recruit companions to join their crew and aid in their galactic exploration. One of the first companions you’ll encounter is Vasco, a robot designed by the Constellation organization. What sets Vasco apart is his ability to address the player character by their chosen name, adding a personal touch to the game’s dialogue.

Similar to Fallout 4’s robot companion, Cogsworth, Vasco will refer to the player character by their registered name in its databanks. This feature allows for a more immersive experience, as players can choose a name for their character and be addressed accordingly throughout the game.

Data miners recently discovered the extensive list of names that Vasco is programmed to recognize and use in-game dialogue. This list includes popular names such as Aaron, Alice, Benjamin, Charlotte, and many more. With over a hundred names on this list, players have a good chance of hearing Vasco refer to them by their chosen name during their space exploration adventures.

While this may seem like a small feature, it adds an extra layer of immersion and personalization to the game. Hearing your character’s name being used throughout the gameplay can enhance the connection between the player and their virtual persona. It creates a sense of familiarity and makes the overall experience feel more tailored to the individual player.

Starfield is set to be one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and this attention to detail, even in small aspects like naming, demonstrates the level of care and consideration that Bethesda Game Studios has put into the development of the game.

Source: Reddit, @IdleSloth84_

Definitions:

– Starfield: An upcoming video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

– Vasco: A companion robot in Starfield who can address the player character by their chosen name.

– Immersion: The state of being deeply engaged or absorbed in something, such as a video game, where the player feels a strong connection to the virtual world.

– Personalization: The process of tailoring something to an individual’s specific preferences or characteristics.

