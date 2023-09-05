CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Starfield Players Appreciate Bethesda’s Attention to Detail

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Starfield players are applauding Bethesda for their decision to delay the game in order to focus on perfecting the small details. This comes as a welcome change considering the backlash that other games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, have faced for releasing unfinished products.

In a recent Reddit post, a player shared a clip showcasing Bethesda’s attention to detail. In the video, an NPC is shot in an area related to the main storyline, and a counter labeled “Hours Without Incident” resets to zero. As time passes, the timer gradually increases again. Players found this hidden feature amusing, with one user remarking, “Just Bethesda doing Bethesda things.”

The inclusion of these minute details has left players grateful for the delay in Starfield’s release. One player expressed their appreciation, stating, “So damn glad for the delays now, game is great.” This sentiment was echoed by another user who commented on the potential for discovering even more hidden features in the game.

Some players have observed that the timer can reach several hours after completing various missions and side quests. This level of intricacy has not gone unnoticed, with users finding these small details to be cool and contributing to a positive image of the game.

Although Starfield has faced criticism for its PC performance, players acknowledge that these technical issues can be rectified through patches. The meticulous attention to detail demonstrated by Bethesda sets the game apart, as not every developer can accomplish this level of craftsmanship.

