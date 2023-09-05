Silly but Impressive: the Potato-Gate in Starfield

In the vast expanse of the Starfield universe, there is plenty of serious business to attend to as players explore multiple galaxies and unravel the mysteries of the universe. However, amidst all the seriousness, there is also room for some lighthearted fun. Enter potato-gate, the latest trend in the Starfield community where players are pushing the limits to see how many potatoes they can fit into their spaceship cabins.

While collecting potatoes may seem like a whimsical endeavor, it is actually quite impressive to witness. Potatoes roll out of the cockpit door with realistic physics, and the sheer quantity of spuds crammed into the cabin is mind-boggling. One can’t help but wonder if one rotten potato would spoil the entire batch.

The potato-gate trend has sparked excitement among players, with many contemplating what other items they could cram into their cabins. It’s becoming a challenge of creativity, as players brainstorm the craziest things they can fit into their virtual spaceships.

At the moment, we can only imagine what other shenanigans will take place in Starfield as players continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in this expansive universe. While the main storyline of Starfield promises hours of engaging gameplay, the allure of indulging in some lighthearted fun and potato games is hard to resist.

If you have tried any similar escapades in Starfield, we would love to hear about them. Share with us in the comments below what oddities are filling up your spaceship cabins.

