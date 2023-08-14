Starfield Fan Seeks Help to Turn Character into Heartwarming Tribute to Late Father

Starfield, the upcoming game from Bethesda, is generating a lot of excitement among fans. Known for its promise of unparalleled freedom, Starfield allows players to explore a vast open-world and offers extensive character customization. One fan, however, has a special request – they want to create a character in the game that resembles their late father, and they are seeking the support of the community to bring this tribute to life.

The Reddit user, FunkyPunk1995, shared a post explaining that their father was unable to play video games due to motion sickness but had expressed an interest in Starfield’s open-world and customization options. Tragically, the father has passed away. FunkyPunk1995 requested assistance from talented character creators to help them design a player character that resembles their father, as they confess to lacking the artistic skills required for the task.

The community response to this heartfelt plea has been overwhelming. Many users offered their condolences and expressed their willingness to help. Some even volunteered to pay for their efforts. Although the game has not been released, preventing immediate action, fans have asked FunkyPunk1995 to share a picture of their father on the game’s release day so that they can contribute to the creation of the character.

The release of Starfield on September 6th holds the hope that this player’s dream of memorializing their late father will come true. With the game’s in-depth character creation system, it will be possible to have a character that resembles their father, allowing them to embark on an interstellar journey together. The outpouring of support and the willingness of the community to help demonstrates the power of gaming as a medium for connection and remembrance.

