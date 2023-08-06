Fan-Made Starfield Trailer Generating Buzz Among Fans

A fan-made trailer for the highly anticipated game Starfield has captured the attention of fans everywhere. The video, created by Reddit user “iLuSioNz,” seamlessly combines footage from the game with a popular song by Hans Zimmer, known for his work on the movie Interstellar. The trailer’s expert editing showcases the visuals in perfect sync with the music.

While some viewers commended the trailer for effectively capturing the atmospheric elements of both Interstellar and Starfield, others felt that certain editing techniques, such as the excessive use of fade-to-black transitions, were overused. Nonetheless, the video has struck a chord with fans and has received positive feedback.

In addition to this trailer, fans of Starfield have also created other captivating trailers that feature narration by Matthew McConaughey, who starred in Interstellar. This growing love and anticipation for the game bodes well for Bethesda, the game’s developer.

Parris Lilly from the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel recently expressed his excitement for Starfield during a podcast, sharing that he had spoken to someone who had been playing the game. This only adds to the overall buzz and anticipation surrounding Bethesda’s upcoming release.

Starfield is scheduled to be released on September 6. Early access will be available for those who purchase the Digital Premium Edition or the Constellation Edition, which includes the Chronomark Watch and Case.