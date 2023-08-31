CityLife

How to Get Early Access to Starfield on Xbox Game Pass

Aug 31, 2023
Starfield, one of the most highly anticipated game releases, is just around the corner, and players are eager to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Thankfully, Game Pass users have the opportunity to play Starfield without having to purchase the full game. However, there is a catch if you want early access.

Starting from September 6, the base game of Starfield will be available to all Game Pass users. This means subscribers can enjoy the game without any additional cost. But if you want to experience Starfield a week before everyone else, you’ll need to upgrade to the Premium Edition of the game. It comes with a price tag of around $35 USD, which is significantly cheaper than the full price of $70 USD or $100 USD for the Premium Edition.

There is one important thing to note: if your Game Pass subscription expires and you haven’t renewed it, you’ll be required to purchase the game at its full price on the Xbox platform. This means that the $35 purchase for early access will be rendered useless without Game Pass.

Fortunately, since Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft, it’s highly likely that Starfield will remain on Game Pass indefinitely. This is good news for Game Pass subscribers, as they won’t have to worry about the game rolling off the service like many other third-party titles in the past.

For more information and updates on Starfield, stay tuned to Dexerto.

