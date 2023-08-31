When Can You Start Playing Starfield?

The highly anticipated single-player RPG, Starfield, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is set to launch on September 6th. However, players who purchase one of the game’s Premium Editions will have the opportunity to jump in early on September 1st. The exact release times for Starfield vary depending on your region.

According to Bethesda, here are the global release times for Starfield’s early access version:

– New York: August 31st at 8 p.m. ET

– Los Angeles: August 31st at 5 p.m. PT

– London: September 1st at 1 a.m. BST

– Berlin: September 1st at 2 a.m. CEST

– Sydney: September 1st at 10 a.m. AEST

– Tokyo: September 1st at 9 a.m. JST

Early access to Starfield is exclusive to those who have purchased one of the Premium Editions: Digital Premium, Premium Upgrade, or Constellation Edition. The Standard Edition and Xbox Game Pass will not grant players early access.

It’s worth noting that the release times for the official launch on September 6th will be the same as those during the early access period. Players who have pre-loaded the game can get a head start, especially considering the large file size.

If you’re eager to embark on your Starfield adventure, be sure to check the release times for your region. And for more updates and information about Starfield, stay tuned to Shacknews.

Sources: Bethesda Softworks