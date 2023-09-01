Exploring the Stars: A Guide to Starfield’s Campaign Length and Story Missions

If you’re a fan of Bethesda games, you’re probably familiar with the desire to dive deep into the world and stray from the main story. However, for those who prefer to focus on the critical path in Starfield, it’s helpful to know how long the campaign is and how many story missions there are.

To complete Starfield’s campaign, it generally takes between 20 and 30 hours for players who prioritize the story. However, this estimation can vary depending on individual playstyles. Some individuals have reported completing the campaign in the lower end of this timeframe, only taking breaks for inventory management and light exploration.

It’s worth noting that solely focusing on the story may lead to encountering challenging enemies at higher levels near the end of the game. So, be prepared for a tougher experience if you choose to prioritize the campaign.

While there is a wealth of content to explore outside of the main questline, it is recommended to play at least some of the campaign before venturing into other activities. To aid players seeking direction beyond the story, there are guides available that suggest what to do first and highlight the best side missions in Starfield.

For those keeping track of their progress, Starfield consists of 18 story missions in total. These missions, listed below in order, will fill up your quest log as you progress through the game:

1. One Small Step

2. The Old Neighborhood

3. Into the Unknown *

4. Back to Vectera *

5. The Empty Nest *

6. All That Money Can Buy

7. Starborn

8. Further Into the Unknown

9. Short Sighted

10. No Sudden Moves

11. High Price to Pay

12. Unity

13. Unearthed **

14. In Their Footsteps **

15. Entangled **

16. Revelation

17. Missed Beyond Measure ***

18. One Giant Leap

* The missions marked with an asterisk can be completed in any order, though there is a recommended order suggested.

** The three missions marked with double asterisks are connected. To finish “In Their Footsteps,” players must first complete “Unearthed” and “Entangled.”

*** “Missed Beyond Measure” can be completed anytime after “High Price to Pay,” but players must wait five days or use a bed to fast-forward to it.

Remember, Starfield offers a captivating and expansive universe to explore, so don’t feel rushed to complete the campaign. Take your time, enjoy the journey, and dive into the wonders that await beyond the main story.

