Xbox’s Biggest-Ever Booth at gamescom Features Starfield Presentation

Xbox’s presence at gamescom kicked off with a special presentation dedicated to the highly-anticipated game, Starfield. The event took place at a purpose-built 300-seater theatre where attendees got an extended look at the opening of the new spacefaring RPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, and Game Director on Starfield, Todd Howard, made a surprise appearance to introduce the game to the press and creators.

The Head of Xbox highlighted the significance of this year’s booth at gamescom, which is the largest ever for Xbox. It features over 50,000 square feet of floor space, 30 playable games, 150 demo stations, and multiple theatre spaces. Spencer also gave a special mention to third-party title STALKER 2 and praised the work of its Ukrainian developer team.

Todd Howard then took the stage and expressed his excitement to be at gamescom for the first time. He thanked the audience for their support throughout the years and emphasized the dedication put into creating Starfield. Howard also acknowledged the longstanding partnership between Bethesda and Xbox, which began over 20 years ago with the original Morrowind on the Xbox.

The presentation provided a 15-minute glimpse into Starfield, showcasing a blend of gameplay, live-action trailers, and an exclusive gameplay segment only shown at gamescom. The booth itself had a navy blue galaxy map design, setting the stage for the immersive experience of Starfield. The game features various elements such as Grav Drives for interstellar travel and the backdrop of New Atlantis, the United Colonies’ capital city.

To give fans a taste of the game, the opening moments were revealed during the presentation. Players are introduced to a mining operation where they are immediately immersed in the game’s central mystery. The character creation process is showcased, allowing players to establish their role as a member of the explorers’ group, Constellation. The opening sequence features on-foot and space combat, companions, and intriguing threats, setting the stage for an exciting adventure.

Starfield is set to be released on September 6, with pre-orders offering early access from September 1. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with options for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers.

As gamescom continues, Xbox fans can expect further updates and news about the biggest titles at the event.

