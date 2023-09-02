Xbox Releases Exciting Lineup of Games for September

September is set to be an exciting month for Xbox players, with a range of highly anticipated games being released. Some of the standout titles include Starfield, EA Sports FC 24, and Lies of P. These games will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, giving players instant access to a variety of gaming experiences.

In addition to the new game releases, Xbox is also launching the Xbox Series S – 1TB on September 1. This console offers extra storage and comes in a sleek Carbon Black finish. It provides players with the same next-gen speed and performance as the previous model, but with double the storage for downloading more favorite games.

Xbox is committed to using sustainable materials, and the new Xbox Series S – 1TB incorporates Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resins. This aligns with their efforts to reduce waste and minimize the use of new materials. The console also features Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and supports gameplay of up to 120 FPS.

With the release of these new games and the Xbox Series S – 1TB, Xbox players will have even more options for gaming. The Xbox Game Pass Core, launching on September 14, will provide members with access to an advanced multiplayer network, a collection of over 25 games, and more.

The lineup of games for September is diverse, catering to a wide range of gaming preferences. From the highly anticipated Starfield, which is Bethesda Game Studios’ first new universe in 25 years, to the thrilling Soulslike game Lies of P, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether players choose to play on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, or through cloud gaming (beta), there are plenty of exciting titles to explore. From racing games like The Crew Motorfest to tactical RPG Gloomhaven and the iconic Mortal Kombat 1, the gaming possibilities are endless.

Overall, September is shaping up to be an incredible month for Xbox players. With a variety of new game releases and the launch of the Xbox Series S – 1TB, there are plenty of opportunities for gamers to dive into new and exciting experiences.

