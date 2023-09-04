Starfield Speedrun Completed in Under Three Hours

A speedrunner with early access to Starfield, the highly anticipated space epic from Bethesda, has managed to complete the game in less than three hours. YouTuber Micrologist posted a video showcasing their run, which clocked in at a time of two hours, 52 minutes, and 42 seconds.

Starfield is a massive game, with average playtimes easily surpassing 100 hours. However, as is often the case with Bethesda’s role-playing games, players have discovered ways to streamline their playthroughs. In Micrologist’s video, glimpses of the game’s main story are shown, although many parts are skipped. Bethesda game director Todd Howard estimated that the game takes between 30 and 40 hours to complete normally.

It’s worth noting that the three-hour speedrun record will likely be broken again and again once Starfield is officially released on September 6th. Previous Bethesda titles such as Skyrim and Fallout 4 have been subject to speedruns with impressive times. Skyrim holds a record of 29 minutes and 42 seconds, while Fallout 4 has been completed in just 53 minutes and 40 seconds.

Starfield has garnered significant attention from fans due to its status as one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in recent memory. Various aspects of the game, such as its locked frame rate and the presence of drugs, in-game purchases, and jetpack sex, have sparked discussion among gamers.

In IGN’s review, Starfield received a score of 7/10, with the expansive role-playing quests and solid combat being highlighted as its strengths. The game faces challenges, but it has managed to captivate players with its immersive universe.

Source: VG247, IGN