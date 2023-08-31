10 Essential Tips for Getting Started in Starfield

If you’re about to delve into Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, brace yourself for a vast universe filled with endless possibilities. With so much to explore, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Fear not, for we have compiled a list of 10 essential things to do first in Starfield to help you navigate this exciting new world with ease.

1. Join a Faction: Consider aligning yourself with a faction early on to gain access to unique quests, abilities, and equipment. Each faction offers a different playstyle and storyline, so choose one that suits your preferences.

2. Explore New Planets: Starfield boasts a multitude of planets waiting to be discovered. Embark on interstellar journeys to uncover new landscapes, resources, and potentially lucrative opportunities.

3. Mingle with Space Pirates: Engage in parleys with space pirates and expand your network of allies or adversaries. These encounters can lead to unexpected adventures and rewards.

4. Master Your Weapons: Experiment with the array of guns and weapons available in Starfield. Find the ones that suit your playstyle and upgrade them to become a force to be reckoned with in combat situations.

5. Character Creation: Take your time to create a unique and personalized character. Choose attributes and skills that align with your desired playstyle, but don’t stress too much, as you can always adapt and specialize as you progress.

6. Main Quest Focus: In the early hours of the game, it is recommended to prioritize the main quest. This will provide a solid foundation for your understanding of the game’s lore and mechanics.

7. Selling Loot: As you explore the universe, you will come across vast amounts of loot. Find suitable vendors or markets to sell your treasures and reap the rewards.

8. Expand Your Ship: Upgrade and customize your spaceship to enhance its capabilities and unlock new features. This will enable you to reach unexplored territories and encounter unique challenges.

9. Socialize in Space Hubs: Seek out space hubs where you can interact with other players, engage in trading, and undertake cooperative missions. Building social connections can enrich your Starfield experience.

10. Embrace Exploration: Lastly, don’t be afraid to venture into the unknown. Starfield offers a sandbox experience, encouraging exploration and discovery. Get lost in the immersive world, and let your curiosity guide you.

Remember, Starfield is a vast universe ripe for exploration and adventure. These tips should help orientate you as you embark on your journey. May the stars guide you, and may your adventures be epic!

