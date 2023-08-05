Payday 3 Closed Beta Scheduled for August

Starbreeze Studios has announced that the closed beta for Payday 3, the upcoming heist-themed co-op shooter, is set to take place in August. The closed beta will run from August 2 to August 7, giving players the chance to experience the game before its official release.

To participate in the closed beta on Steam, interested players can visit the Payday 3 Steam page and navigate to the Payday 3 Playtest section. There, they will find a “Request Access” button. By clicking on this button and following the provided instructions, players can request access to the closed beta. If accepted, they will receive further instructions via email.

For Xbox users, the process involves logging in to their Xbox accounts on the console and opening the Xbox Insider Hub app. The closed beta sign-ups should be available under the Previews section. By selecting “Join” and completing the registration process, players can request access to the beta. However, it’s important to note that acceptance into the beta is not guaranteed. Selected participants will receive a message through the email associated with their Xbox account.

The Payday 3 closed beta for Xbox will begin on August 2 at 1 AM PT/4 AM PT and will run until August 7 at the same time. As for the timing of the Steam playtest, no confirmation has been given yet.

Payday 3 is scheduled to launch on September 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the day of release.