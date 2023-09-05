Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Performance Improvements with Patch 7

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the latest game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, has faced some controversy since its release in April 2023. The game received positive reviews for its narrative and gameplay, but it was marred by performance issues on both consoles and PC.

One of the main issues on consoles was the locked frame rate on the Xbox Series S, which was limited to 30FPS. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X version of the game was capable of hitting 60FPS, but at the cost of lower resolution. PC players also reported poor optimization, resulting in unstable frame rates, crashes, and various other bugs.

In response to these issues, Respawn Entertainment has been regularly releasing patches and bug fixes. Patch 6.5 was recently released in mid-July, addressing some of the most glaring glitches and stability concerns. Now, with Patch 7, the focus is on improving performance and addressing frame rate problems.

Console players can look forward to improvements in both Quality and Performance modes. Performance mode has been completely overhauled to enhance the player experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Additionally, PS5 players will receive support for Variable Refresh Rates, matching the feature already supported on the Xbox Series edition of the game. Players who prefer Quality mode or are using the Xbox Series S will also notice visual improvements and optimizations to reduce FPS fluctuations.

On PC, the update will optimize CPUs and GPUs to provide a better gaming experience. Patch 7 will give PC gamers the option to disable Ray Tracing and introduce support for DLSS, which may help achieve the desired 60FPS target when playing in Performance mode. However, it’s worth noting that cinematics will still be locked at 30fps.

Patch 7 will also address other issues across all platforms, including tweaks to the save system to prevent file corruption, fixes for XP retrieval after death, and improvements to game stability, crashes, clothing, lighting, and UI.

