Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Receives Major Performance Boost with Patch 7

EA and Respawn Entertainment have released a significant patch, Patch 7, for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. This patch brings sweeping improvements to the game’s quality and performance.

One of the headline features of this patch is the rework of Performance Mode on the PS5 and Xbox consoles. Ray Tracing has been disabled in order to provide a consistent 60 frames per second performance. Other technical enhancements have also been made, improving the Quality Mode experience on both consoles and introducing Variable Refresh Rate support on the PS5.

PC users, who faced technical issues at launch, will also benefit from this update. The save system has been tweaked to prevent save game corruption, and various crash fixes have been implemented. Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS support has been added, further enhancing the visual experience.

The release of Patch 7 comes after the game’s successful launch in April. While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was well-received by critics and players, some users encountered bugs and issues with the game. The studio has been actively working on improving the game’s performance and addressing these issues, with several patches released since launch.

IGN, in their review of the game, praised its performance when running well and expressed excitement for the potential of a third game in the series, stating that it could complete “the best Star Wars trilogy in 30 years.”

With the introduction of Patch 7, players can expect a smoother and more optimized gaming experience on all platforms. EA and Respawn Entertainment continue to demonstrate their commitment to providing an enjoyable and immersive Star Wars adventure.

