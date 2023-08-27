Square Enix Announces Release Date for Star Ocean: The Second Story R Original Soundtrack

Square Enix has recently revealed that the Star Ocean: The Second Story R original soundtrack will be launching in Japan on November 8, 2023. Priced at 4,180 yen ($28.55) including tax, the soundtrack can already be pre-ordered through the Square Enix e-store. However, a western release has yet to be confirmed.

Comprising of four CDs, the Star Ocean: The Second Story R original soundtrack will feature all of the memorable melodies from the game. Renowned composer Motoi Sakuraba, who had also worked on the music for the original game, has once again composed and arranged this nostalgic soundtrack. In addition to the original compositions, the soundtrack will include band versions of the battle music and orchestral renditions of the field songs. Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy brand-new tracks produced exclusively for the remake.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R serves as a remake of the classic JRPG, Star Ocean: The Second Story, originally released for the PlayStation in 1998. The highly-anticipated remake is scheduled to launch on November 2, 2023, and will be compatible with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Preorders for the game are also available on the Square Enix e-store.

As fans eagerly await the release of Star Ocean: The Second Story R, they can have a taste of the game’s enchanting music by preordering the original soundtrack. With its assortment of beloved tracks and new compositions, the soundtrack promises to provide an immersive musical experience for players as they embark on their epic journey in this revamped JRPG.

