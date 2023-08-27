CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New Visual Style for Star Ocean: The Second Story R Revealed

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 27, 2023
The upcoming game Star Ocean: The Second Story R has caught the attention of fans with its unique visual style. While some may have initially thought that it would be using the HD-2D art style seen in games like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, producer and director Yuichiro Kitao clarified that it is actually different.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Kitao explained that the backgrounds in the game were made using real-time 3D technology, while the characters were drawn with a special shader. This combination creates a visual experience that leaves a lasting impression on players.

The game was developed with the intention of introducing pixel art characters into expansive 3D worlds, blending a sense of modernity with nostalgia. The visuals aim to capture the finer details of beloved memories from past grand adventures.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2023.

